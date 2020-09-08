Saints and Giants handed prime time Friday night slot

St Kilda and the GWS Giants have been awarded a prime time slot by the AFL for their pivotal Round 18 clash which could prove to be a knockout style game.
The Saints and Giants will clash on Friday, September 18 as the AFL rolled out the fixture for Round 18, the final round of the home and away season before the finals series.
With just four points separating the sixth-placed Saints and eighth-placed Giants, the blockbuster match-up will prove pivotal in who each team plays in the first week of the finals, or in determining whether they qualify at all.
Collingwood’s Monday night clash against Port Adelaide will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV, with the Magpies also precariously placed on ladder.
The AFL has also ensured that each team will have a minimum of a five-day break heading into the final round, with potential finalists given a six-day lead-in.
Here is the full fixture for Round 18 of the AFL season:
Thursday, September 17
North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles, Metricon Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
Friday, September 18
St Kilda v GWS Giants, Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
Saturday, September 19
Essendon v Melbourne, Metricon Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
Adelaide Crows v Richmond, Adelaide Oval, 5.10pm AEST
Brisbane Lions v Carlton, Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, September 20
Hawthorn v Gold Coast Suns, Adelaide Oval, 1.05pm AEST
Sydney Swans v Geelong, Metricon Stadium, 3.35pm AEST
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, Cazaly’s Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
Monday, September 21
Collingwood v Port Adelaide, Gabba, 7.15pm AEST
AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld described the Round 18 fixture as the final piece of the puzzle in a season full of hurdles.
“These are unprecedented times and the fixture this year has had to respond to and reflect the unique challenges presented across season.” he said in an AFL statement on Tuesday.
“On behalf of the AFL I want to thank all clubs, the ALFPA, the umpires, venues, governments and our broadcast and commercial partners for their understanding and support throughout a season that has required a high degree of collaboration and agility, and one which has seen our viewership reach great heights.
“Our fans on-going support this season through membership, attendance and broadcast has been simply remarkable.”