Riley won’t release COVID-19 info to keep ‘competitive advantage’

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said that the team will not release COVID-19 testing data moving forward. He feels it is similar to disclosing injury info and does not want to give other teams a “competitive advantage.”

“Just like we would with an injury, we’ve made the decision to not broadcast that,” Riley said. “We’ve been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then but you don’t want to give your team a competitive disadvantage. So, we’re not going to do that.”

This announcement by Riley is sure to generate some controversy, as many would point out that it doesn’t really make sense to compare an injury with coronavirus, especially since Oklahoma has already had players test positive. However, Riley seems to believe that as long as his players are being tested and monitored carefully, there’s no reason for Oklahoma to reveal information that may help the other team win.

Beyond whether or not you think Riley is being reckless or smart, his strategy shows just how unprecedented this season will be. The pandemic will likely affect teams in ways that we have not even anticipated yet. Several conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have already postponed their seasons due to the virus, while others are planning to move forward with the hope of finishing out the season.

Entering the season, Oklahoma remains the favorite to win the Big 12, with freshman Spencer Rattler set to takeover for Jalen Hurts, who left for the NFL.