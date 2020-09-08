‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby ‘Elated’ to Be Expecting Second Child With Husband Michael

Instagram

In an announcement video she posts on Instagram, her first child Dean can be seen sporting a onesie with the words, ‘I’m Gonna Be a Big Brother’ written on it.

Congratulations are in order to Ashley Darby and her husband Michael. The couple is going to expand their growing family as “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 8 that she is currently pregnant with their second child together.

In a video that she posted on the photo-sharing site, Ashley began by saying, “Dean has an announcement to make,” before the scene changed to show her son Dean sporting a onesie with the words, “I’m Gonna Be a Big Brother” written on it. She then revealed that the baby boy is expected to greet the world in February next year.

Ashley wrote in the caption of the post, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

<br />

While the unborn baby will be Ashley and Michael’s second child together, the latter is also a father to two adult children from his previous relationship.

Ashley and Michael tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first child, Dean, in July last year. Opening up about motherhood in a video shared on Instagram Stories, the Bravo personality revealed that she’d experienced her “first bout of postpartum blues” but was able to recover with the help of her husband.

“I have to say that I said a huge prayer of thank you today for my husband because Michael really stepped up,” she said at the time. “I didn’t really have to say anything — he saw in my face how upset and sad I was and so he took the baby this morning and let me sleep for a couple of hours.” She continued, “So I’m really thankful for Michael today and I am especially thankful for feeling good. I mean, feeling bad really really makes you appreciative for the times you feel good, and that is where I was today.”