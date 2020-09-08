Rhea Chakraborty arrives for interrogation at the NCB office

The investigation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise keeps unfolding new facts each passing day. Agencies like CBI, ED and the NCB are now involved in the investigation. The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda after they claimed to have found evidence against them for buying drugs. The agency is now interrogating Rhea Chakraborty in the drug angle. The actress was clicked arriving at the office for the third day in a row.

Take a look at the picture below.