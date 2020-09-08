RBC launches digital remote account opening experience

RBC has launched a new digital remote account opening experience to make the process more convenient for personal and business customers.
There are now three ways that RBC clients can open an account: remote self-service, remote advisor-assisted and in person at a branch.
RBC notes that the remote account opening solutions are powered by new ID verification (IDV) technology. The technology verifies a client’s government-issued identification against the security features and characteristics of their driver’s license or passport.
“The new IDV, e-signature and document upload capabilities create a seamless experience allowing multiple owners to verify their identities, and complete their signing responsibilities,” RBC stated in a news release.
Personal and business clients can also set their PIN remotely, get enrolled in online and mobile banking, and begin transactions immediately after the process.
Further, RBC says the remote advisor-assisted option provides clients with the same advice they would get in a branch. The bank outlines that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed pressure on Canadians’ access to basic services, especially those in rural communities.
“The three unique options being offered to clients will allow them to remotely open an account through a simple and secure digital solution, while also enabling connectivity to the expertise of our advisors,” said Sean Amato-Gauci, the executive vice-president of cards, payments and banking at RBC, in the news release.
The self-serve and advisor-assisted options for business accounts are now available, along with the advisor-assisted options for personal accounts.
RBC notes that enhancements to the self-service options for personal accounts will be available in the coming weeks, and will allow clients to use the mobile app to open a personal account.
