Raptors’ Serge Ibaka could miss Game 6 due to foot injury

The Toronto Raptors face an uphill battle in their series against the Boston Celtics, and they may be without Serge Ibaka as they attempt to come back from a 3-2 deficit, as the forward was seen wearing a protective boot and is questionable for Game 6 on Wednesday night.

“I’m just trying to see how I feel tomorrow,” Ibaka said.

The Raptors missing Ibaka may not be as significant as the Bucks potentially not having Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it’s a tough loss for a team that is already struggling following a blowout loss to the Celtics in Game 5. Ibaka has averaged 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this series. Fortunately for Toronto fans, head coach Nick Nurse sounded optimistic about Ibaka’s chances.

“We’ll just wait and see on that. But same as always, if he’s there, we’ll play him. I think there’s a good chance of that,” Nurse said. “If not, we’ll move on to the next guy and get them ready to go.”

If Ibaka does miss Game 6, Chris Boucher or Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will be called on to fill in for him. Considering that the two have played a combined 33 minutes this entire series, it’s certainly a downgrade. Fred VanVleet talked about Ibaka’s importance to the team while expressing his hope that he plays on Wednesday.

“Obviously we need him out there,” VanVleet said. “I haven’t spoken to him about how he’s feeling or anything, but just knowing him personally, I would be surprised if he wasn’t out there.”