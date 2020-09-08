Randy Couture Needs Surgery Following ATV Accident

Instagram

The Mixed martial arts star suffers a shoulder and rib injury after getting into an all-terrain vehicle accident in Arizona with his girlfriend Mindy Robinson.

Mixed martial arts legend and movie star Randy Couture is set to undergo surgery after an all-terrain vehicle accident in Arizona on Monday (07Sep20).

The UFC Hall of Famer and his girlfriend, Mindy Robinson, were both injured, according to TMZ Sports, and the 57 year old needed medical assistance at his ranch in Flagstaff.

Mindy was not hospitalised but Randy was treated for a shoulder and rib injury.

He is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery.

The drama comes almost a year after Randy suffered a heart attack in October, 2019.