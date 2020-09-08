Queen Naija Admits to Having an Anal Sex

Instagram

Queen Naija has made a shocking revelation. During an Instagram Live session with City Girls members JT and Yung Miami, the “Pack Lite” singer was playing “Never Have I Ever” which later prompted Naija to detail her sex life.

“Never have I ever… get f***ed in the a**,” Yung Miami said, much to Naija’s shock. The girls were all giggling at the questions but Naija eventually said, “I have.”

JT, meanwhile, alluded that she hasn’t experienced an anal sex. Naija, however, didn’t seem to believe that as she asked, “You haven’t?” JT then expressed her concern about things that could go wrong during the intercourse. To that, Naija responded that “there is something you gotta do before you do it.”

Fans were wild over the information as one wrote in an Instagram comment, “Hahahha you gotta take a bath…and you shouldn’t eat a few days before hahaha.” Meanwhile, someone else commented, “Human, She’s a curious HUMAN.”

A person, however, didn’t find the revelation shocking at all. “Why y’all surprise queen a whole freak,” said the user. Another fan, meanwhile, wondered why Reginae Carter didn’t join them in the game.

This aside, Naija recently released her latest song “Pack Lite”, which music video has already racked up more than 10 million YouTube views to date. Directed by Teyana Taylor, the video was set in 1960s Atlanta.

“Pack Lite” is a huge hit as it became the highest charting female on Apple Music’s R&B Songs chart as soon as it was released. Produced by Oak, “Pack Lite” samples and interpolates Erykah Badu‘s “Bag Lady”.

The track, which is from Naija’s forthcoming debut album, sees her delivering a sharp ultimatum to a lover. “If you don’t get your act together, you might have to pack lite,” so she sings on the song.