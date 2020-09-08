Prabhas adopts a forest reserve near Hyderabad

In the last few years, Prabhas has turned into one of the most popular actors in the country. A lot of credit for that goes to the Baahubali franchise in which Prabhas was seen playing the role of the protagonist.

Now, the actor has adopted 1,650 acres of reserve forest on the outskirts of Hyderabad after handing over a cheque worth Rs. 2 crore to Forest officials for the development of Khazipally reserve forest. Prabhas was accompanied by Telangana Forest Minister Allola Indra Karan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar when he laid the foundation stone for an urban forest. Prabhas decided to take up the initiative under the Green India challenge promoted by Santosh Kumar.

Talking about the land, the forest department will convert the small portion of the land as an urban forest while the rest will be a conversation zone.