Pandemic Spotlights the Urgent Need for a National Patient Safety Board

Health worker safety is patient safety, and we’re at a breaking point in this cause as the death tolls intersect.

The reality is systemic problems in healthcare, such as a failure to embrace a transparent and just culture or the failure to implement known solutions to challenges like healthcare-associated infections and medication safety, have been continuously setting up our health workers for failure and error year after year. Negative OSHA rates, DART rates and the medical profession generally topping the career-burnout lists meant the crisis was always starting on a shaky foundation. Now with COVID-19 pushing health workers to the breaking point, the issue couldn’t be more timely. 2020 has been one of the most challenging and eye-opening years for the issues of safety in our healthcare systems, from effectively equipping and supporting frontline health workers in their important work to equitably serving and treating patients. More than 1,000 caregivers have lost their lives doing what they love doing best – taking care of patients. According to NBC News and a survey conducted by nursing app Holliblu, 62 percent of more than 1,000 respondents said they are planning to quit either their jobs or the profession altogether because of the pandemic. This is unacceptable.

We need a National Patient Safety Board.

Despite the fanfare around medical technology and breakthroughs, the fastest and most sustainable solutions for saving more than 200,000 lives per year — and more, during pandemics and other extraordinary challenges — is reducing the number of system and process breakdowns. We must put health workers, and thus patients, first by finally establishing a National Patient Safety Board (NPSB). This would solve the problem in three key ways: