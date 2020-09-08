Osaka beats Rogers to reach U.S. Open semis By

Matilda Coleman
NEW YORK () – Naomi Osaka’s sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers (NYSE:) 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka’s five and held serve to claim the set.

Osaka broke again early in the second set for a 2-1 lead and won the match when Rogers dumped a forehand into the net on match point for her 28th unforced error.

Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first U.S. Open quarter-final.

Next up for Osaka is in-form American Jennifer Brady (NYSE:), who beat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in straight sets earlier in the day.

