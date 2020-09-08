One player tests positive for COVID-19 in latest round of testing

The NFL season is just days away, and in the most recent round of COVID-19 testing, the league reported that only one player has tested positive.

The NFL’s data showed that 2,641 players and 5,708 other personnel were tested between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, with one player and seven personnel members testing positive. Since training camp began on Aug. 12, only 24 total people have tested positive.

According to league protocol, all players and Tier 1 and 2 employees will be tested every day during the regular season except on game days.

This is good news for the NFL as it prepares to begin the season. Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said that he is “confident” the NFL will be able to finish the season, including the Super Bowl, but said the league was prepared to alter or shorten its season if the pandemic forces them to adjust.

“We’re prepared if we have to do that. We’ve obviously gone through work on that basis with teams,” Goodell wrote. “There will be potential competitive inequities that will be required this season because of the virus and because of the circumstances that we wouldn’t do in other years. That’s going to be a reality of 2020. If we feel like we have an outbreak, that’s going to be driven by medical decisions—not competitive decisions.”

Goodell said that the league cannot afford to get “comfortable” even with good testing numbers, as the NFL’s only hope of completing its season is by adhering to protocol.