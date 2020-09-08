Odell Beckham Jr. Seemingly Responds After The Mother Of Chief Keef’s Child Alleges He Asked Her To Use The Bathroom For Him On Camera

Odell Beckham Jr. was a top trending topic on the innanet today after Chief Keef‘s baby momma said some realllllll spicy things about his sex life on the No Jumper podcast! The ladies on this podcast usually spill the tea, but OBJ was the target TUH-DAY!

In a new clip, Slim Danger sat with some of her girls, including Celina Powell, and she spoke very frankly about the alleged sexual experience she had with Odell, and his preferences. According to her, Odell asked her to take a number two and send him a picture.

“He loves to be sh*tted on,” she alleges. “I didn’t do it because I actually couldn’t sh*t. I can do some freak a** sh*t. He wanted me to come on a plane, he told me not to have any underwear and not to take a shower for 24 hours. He asked me to take a picture of myself taking a sh*t.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: The mother of #ChiefKeef’s child is alleging that #OdellBeckhamJr asked her to participate in sexual acts including using the bathroom for him on camera. (Via: @nojumper) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 8, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

She goes on to say that instead of taking the photo, she went the extra mile and made a sexy video of herself doing the do on the toilet seat. Once the video went viral, Odell took to the ‘gram to seemingly address Slim and her allegations.

Odell Beckham posted a photo of himself on the field captioned: “Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way.”

View this post on Instagram #OdellBeckhamJr with a message (SWIPE) : @gettyimages A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 8, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

Although he doesn’t directly address Slim, Odell’s play on words definitely speaks to his alleged preferences.

What are y’all thoughts, Roomies? Let us know in the comments.

