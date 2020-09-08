Nuggets blow golden opportunity in Game 3 vs. Clippers: “We should’ve won”

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The Nuggets didn’t need a quiet bus ride back to their hotel or even a good night’s sleep to know the implications of Monday night’s loss to the Clippers.

The Nuggets should’ve won Game 3, and they knew it almost immediately.

“We missed a huge opportunity tonight,” said Jamal Murray, who kicked himself over his 12 missed shots, including seven in the second half. “I think that’s why it’s worse because it was nothing they did. They didn’t do anything to take us out of our game. We just missed shots, turned the ball over, couple defensive lapses and that was the game. We were up the whole game, had them on their heels. Like I said, it was self-inflicted. Those are the tough ones to go back to the hotel with.”

The Nuggets were up 97-90 with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter. From there, Denver’s offense froze like a tomato plant in a September snowstorm.

Paul George and Lou Williams canned back-to-back 3-pointers, and the turnovers started mounting. Before the Nuggets could re-group, Kawhi Leonard was hitting jumpers, snatching rebounds, stuffing dunks and making it known, in no uncertain terms, that he was the most impactful player on the court. In a five-minute span, the Clippers reeled off a 17-6 run that all but ended the game.

The worst part? Nikola Jokic (32 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) didn’t even expect to play in Game 3. And yet the Nuggets couldn’t capitalize on an unbelievable night that nearly never happened.

“I didn’t believe that much that I’m gonna play, but it was really good the improvement that I felt in the last hours,” Jokic said of the right wrist sprain which left him a game- decision.

On a bum wrist, Jokic came up two assists shy of his fifth playoff triple-double. And it was all for naught.

Jokic needed more help than he got. In the fourth quarter, Denver’s non-Jokic shooters were 5-for-18 from the field. That was on Jerami Grant (2-for-6), Michael Porter Jr. (2-for-6), Gary Harris (0-for-1) and Murray (1-for-5).

“If I did a little more than that we’d win that game,” Murray said.

Added Porter: “It definitely slipped away from us in that fourth quarter, and we definitely felt like we had this one.”

The Clippers can thank a 29-19 fourth-quarter advantage for their 2-1 series lead.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR