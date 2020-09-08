NRL news, Trent Barrett commits to Bulldogs despite Phil Gould warning.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has reaffirmed “one hundred per cent” his commitment to the club after NRL guru Phil Gould warned him to “reconsider” his 2021 position.

A former premiership-winning coach with the Bulldogs himself, Gould on Monday urged Barrett to renege on his appointment as Canterbury’s head coach next season as “toxic” claims of infighting deepen at Belmore.

Barrett’s first stint in a head coaching role back in 2018 was marred by factionalism at Manly, and Gould held genuine concern that the 42-year-old’ blossoming career could unravel should he join the Dogs.

“I’m sure that Trent Barrett doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into and if I was associated with Trent Barrett in any way, shape or form I think I’d be advising him to reconsider his decision,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

Phil Gould has urged Trent Barrett to reconsider his impending position with the Bulldogs. (Getty)

“I just think this is going to deteriorate into a real mess in the coming weeks, and I just can’t see a way out. I think it’s just too much for him to take on at this time, given what happened to him at Manly, and given that his next NRL appointment is very, very important.

“He’s in a really good club at the moment at the Panthers, he’s got a great role and is doing a tremendous job. I’d be nearly inclined to decline it and go back to where he is and just wait a little bit more time because the Bulldogs is an absolute mess. Behind the scenes it is a toxic mess.”

However, speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Barrett said there was no way he would not be joining Belmore next season.

Barrett’s Bulldogs poaching hit-list

“[I’m] One hundred per cent committed,” Barrett told the Herald. “[Bulldogs CEO] Andrew Hill and the board have been nothing but supportive and very professional.

“I’m all in and looking forward to it.”

Barrett’s manager, Wayne Beavis, also reaffirmed that his client was “one million per cent” committed to the role.

“It’s never been an issue,” Beavis said.

NRL Highlights: Bulldogs v Titans – Round 17

The Bulldogs were rocked by reports on Monday that club powerbrokers are at crisis point with battle lines being drawn between the Bulldogs’ leagues club and football operations.

At the centre of the feud are allegations that leagues club chair George Coorey was forced to bring in lawyers after chair of the football club, Lynne Anderson, attempted to have him removed during a high-level board meeting over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards female members.

Compounding the factional divide, club CEO Andrew Hill and football manager Steve Price are reportedly at loggerheads, with board member Paul Dunn stepping in to mediate the relationship.