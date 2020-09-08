NRL news, Laurie Daley invited Anthony Griffin to meet wit All Stars after ‘politicised’ claim

Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley has extended an invite to newly-appointed Dragons coach Anthony Griffin to come and speak to his team after Griffin suggested the annual event had become too “politicised”.

In the lead up to Griffin’s appointment to the Dragons top job for the next two seasons, it became apparent that the 54-year-old had liked a series of tweets that claimed the All Stars event had become politicised.

Questioned about his online activity in The Sydney Morning Herald over the weekend, Griffin said: “I don’t think there is racism in rugby league. In all my years involved in the game at all levels, I’ve never come across it. I’m a strong believer of the indigenous [All Stars] game. But I feel it has been politicised.”

In response, Daley offered the Dragons coach the opportunity to come and meet with his team as he rubbished claims of political motives.

“I can’t speak for them [All Stars], but I’d certainly want to know his reasoning behind it [the tweets],” Daley added.

“And I think like most people if they actually sit down with the players and get a greater understanding of how they feel about their culture, they get a greater understanding of what it means to them to be a part of it and to contribute to society and in their own communities.

“That’s sometimes what we lack, we lack knowledge about what it means and how we can make a difference and bring people together. That’s what it’s all about that week.”

Daley’s All Stars opted against singing the Australian national anthem ahead of their clash against the Maori All Stars earlier this year.

Rabbitohs playmaker and proud Indigenous man Cody Walker explained at the time: “It just brings back so many memories of what’s happened (in Australia’s past). It doesn’t represent myself and my family.”

Daley explained the gesture was made in careful consideration with the senior playing group and the Indigenous Council, with the focus of the event centred on celebrating the rich contribution of Australia’s Indigenous community to rugby league.

“I don’t see it being politicised and obviously he might be talking about the fact that there was no national anthem played before that game last year,” Daley said.

“That was a decision based on the senior playing group and the Indigenous Council which I am a part of supported that.

Cody Walker orchestrated a sensational Indigenous Round win against the Dragons. (Getty) (Getty)

“I think it’s a great way to celebrate rugby league and what all Indigenous players have done for our game … but also to continue to inspire and talk about inclusiveness, to talk to young Indigenous people with the youth summits we speak to these young kids at.

“They talk about nutrition, going to school and getting a good education. They talk about the fact of being proud of who you are and let’s all be Australians.

“Let’s not be divisive. They talk a lot of good things throughout the week and they’re trying to teach young kids in Indigenous communities and remote communities that they can be different to the norm.

“They can get an education, say no to alcohol and drugs, be leaders, and make positive change, that’s the bigger picture and what this game is about. It’s about making an impact and making a difference in the community.”