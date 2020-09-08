NRL news, Josh Reynolds Russell Packer Wests Tigers leak claim

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen believes someone from inside the Wests Tigers leaked news that Russell Packer and Josh Reynolds abandoned their side at half-time in their stunning comeback win over Manly.

With their team trailing 20-12 at the break, Reynolds and Packer left Brookvale Oval early on Saturday evening and missed their teammates pull off a sensational comeback to stun Manly 34-32 by the final whistle.

On Sunday morning the pair – who earn $850,000 and $750,000 a year respectively – reportedly told their coach Michael Maguire that they left prematurely because they felt cold. Both were players were not in the 17.

Gallen conceded the duo did the wrong thing but said the story pointed to a wider issue at the Tigers, suggesting the story was leaked internally by someone at the club.

Russell Packer and Josh Reyonlds walked out on the Tigers on Saturday night. (Getty)

“It’s the wrong thing to do and I think it’s a reflection on where that club is at the moment on a couple of fronts,” Gallen told WWOS Radio.

“First of all, I think the information has come internally. I’ve got no doubts someone internally at that club let the journalist who released it know.

“There is no way Phil Rothfield is sitting at home scouring the television making sure Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer are here, there and everywhere. Someone internally has told him I believe.

“It’s clear at the Tigers, there’s issues there. Certainly, players don’t want to be there.

Russell Packer Josh Reynolds (Getty)

“Let me tell you, if you’re going to allow little short cuts in that area, you’re going to get shortcuts everywhere. It’s going to breed through the place. That’s why they’re tenth, that’s why they can’t make the eight.”

According to Tigers icon Garry Jack, Packer’s and Reynolds’ actions were a sign of where the beleaguered club currently stands.

“I read somewhere they were cold. Well, put a jumper on,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a sad reflection of the club. It was one of our greatest wins of the year and we should be talking about what a great victory it was. Those two, it shows where their heads are at.

“I wouldn’t pick them again this year. It’s all hands on deck because we’re an outside chance to make the eight, and as a team you never know when you might need someone, but that would send a bad message to everyone else and imply it’s acceptable because it’s not.

“Discipline is a part of success. That showed a lack of discipline.”