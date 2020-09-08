NRL news, Cameron Smith NRL future, Melbourne Storm, Mentally is he ready? says Peter Sterling

There’s no debate that physically, Cameron Smith is more than capable of playing on into 2021. The question is: Mentally, is he willing?

That’s the call from league great Peter Sterling who believes the Storm skipper’s only consideration in deciding his NRL future should be whether he’s psychologically prepared to go around again.

The annual will-he or won’t-he over Smith’s NRL future has whipped up as the season draws tantalisingly close to finals football.

The 37-year-old has been famously cryptic with the media since speculation over his retirement began ahead of the 2018 grand final.

Just last year, Smith raised eyebrows after the Storm’s preliminary final loss to the Sydney Roosters when he hinted that he would strongly consider retirement in the off-season.

But almost 12-months-on, the Storm and the league are none the wiser to the playmaker’s intentions.

Smith responded to rampant speculation surrounding his future following the Storm’s comeback win over Souths on Friday night, claiming he had “no idea at the moment” when quizzed by Nine’s commentary team.

His lifetime club has made preparations for either scenario, with coach Craig Bellamy confirming there was “a plan if he does play and there’s a plan if he doesn’t play.”

Physically, he’s showing no signs of slowing down thanks to crafty self-preservation tactics that have hallmarked the back-end of his career, said Sterling, who is convinced the mental side of continuing for another season is the only factor worthy of consideration.

“Clearly, physically he’s ready to play again next year,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap. “It will come down to, as it does most times with retiring players if there’s no injury involved, if he’s mentally right to play then we’ll see him go around again I imagine.

“Craig Bellamy did come out and say that whatever decision Cameron comes up with they have made provisions in their salary cap to accommodate him being there or not being there. That’s the best you can do.

“It’s not ideal. And the ramifications for Harry Grant and Brandon Smith are significant. But I’m like everyone else, I’m waiting with bated breath. I don’t think the decision is too far away. But if Melbourne are comfortable then I’m comfortable.

“If they’re saying it’s not a distraction, who are we to argue?”

Smith has conceded that playing in a grand final in 2021 could change his mind or further cement his position.

“I think it would play a part. It would play a huge part,” he told Fox League. “It will certainly feature in a decision if I haven’t made one by then.”

But Bellamy confirmed the club isn’t in a position to rush Smith.

“The club would ideally like a decision, but I’m not going to put pressure on him,” Bellamy said.

“I think he deserves to decide in his own time.”