Niecy Nash is still celebrating her honeymoon, as she wedded her wife Jessica Betts just a week ago. While on vacay, Al Gore’s innanet found out that she was also a fan of Starz new hit show “P Valley,” the latest show that’s taken over social media, P-Valley is a new Starz series about the strippers at a club in the Mississippi Delta, called “The Pynk.”

While dressed in a yellow bikini with a sheer cover, she was looking in the fridge and said “You think I could audition to work for Uncle Clifford at “The Pynk?”

Turning around seemingly surprised because she didn’t know that her wife was filming her, she said, “Baaabbbeeee, Staaawwwppp!”

Many of her fans replied to the post and said they could totally see her with Ms Autumn and the rest of the gworlz!

One fan wrote, “I can definitely see her there!” Another stated, “She would be a good edition!” Some even called for Claws to make a return, since the last season is 2020. “Come on Miss Desna.”

As previously reported, On last month, Niecy Nash married new wife, singer/songwriter Jessica Betts. The actress captioned her wedding pic and stated,

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins,” Niecy captioned her wedding photo.

Prior to Niecy’s marriage to Jessica, Niecy was married to her ex-husband Jay Tucker for nearly nine years. The two announced their separation in October 2019 and recently divorced in March.

Prior to her marriage to Jay, Niecy was married to her first husband Don Nash for 13 years. The two have three children together.

We wish nothing but happiness and blessings on Niecy’s new union with Jessica.

