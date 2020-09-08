Nick Slater named as man killed surfing at Greenmount Beach Coolangatta

The 46-year-old was attacked early yesterday afternoon on Greenmount Beach, in Coolangatta, a popular spot with swimmers and surfers.

It’s believed to be the first fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast in 60 years.

Surfer Nick Slater was killed by a Great White shark at Greenmount Beach on the Gold Coast. (Nine News)

Beaches from Burleigh to the New South Wales border will be closed today as authorities resume the search for the shark, believed to be a Great White in excess of 3.5 metres.

Boats and a helicopter are out now looking for the animal.

Police confirmed details about Mr Slater last night and said he had been surfing in front of the surf club at the of the attack, at 5pm.

A surf camera mounted on the beach captured the terrifying moment Mr Slater was mauled, and showed swimmers and surfers coming to his aid and dragging him onto the sand.

Surfers and swimmers tried to save Mr Slater but he died from his injuries. (Nine News)

Witnesses frantically tried to save Mr Slater, who is believed to have been bitten on the leg.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but he later died as a result of his injuries.

A shark tooth was left on Mr Slater’s board and scientists have been called in to examine it, believing it to be a Great White.

The attack happened at Greenmount Beach on the Gold Coast at 5pm yesterday. (Nine News)

There were drum lines but no shark nets at Greenmount Beach but there are some at the nearby Kirra Beach.

The attack is likely to reignite the debate about beach safety in the lead up to summer.

One man who witnessed the attack described the chaos in the moments afterwards.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene at Greenmount Beach, in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast. ()

“All of a sudden, I’m just looking out and there is this flock of seagulls, just congregating in the water,” he told .

“And I thought ‘that’s unusual’. There is probably 50, 60, 70 seagulls there and all of a sudden, I heard this lady screaming.”

Local surfer Leo Cabral was filming his 13-year-old son in the water at the of the incident.

“I was focused on my son with a camera and I heard people yelling ‘shark, shark, shark’,” Mr Cabral told .com.au.

“I looked around and thought maybe it’s a dolphin. I looked again at my son and with my camera, I zoomed in next to him to his left and I saw a board and the guy was laying down in the water.”