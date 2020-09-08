NHL reports no positive COVID-19 cases for sixth straight week

As the NHL has done each Monday in recent weeks, it released an update on the COVID-19 testing being done in the bubble cities. For the sixth straight week, there have been zero positive tests. The statement reads as follows:

The NHL completed the sixth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 2,534 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 30 through September 5. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.

With these results being added to the cumulative total, there have now been over 30,000 tests administered without a positive result. The number of weekly tests continues to decrease (as expected with fewer teams playing), but with some family members being permitted to join players in Edmonton as the bubble drops to one city from two, they will now be subject to tests as well.