Neil Nitin Mukesh on achieving six-pack abs the right away

Neil Nitin Mukesh is always frank and honest with his opinions. The actor who has achieved a great body over the years and worked hard on fitness and following a clean diet gets talking about achieving a desired physique but the right way.

Neil Nitin Mukesh says that there are a lot of young lads out there who want to achieve six-pack abs. but achieving them the right way is the right answer. He says, “Achieving six-packs is a good feat but if one has acquired it by consuming steroids then it is absolutely of no use. I prefer going the natural way.” Now that’s the right answer. While several people out there give out the dos’, we really believe that the donts’ too matter.

Neil Nitin Mukesh further talks about his fitness icons who have achieved their fit bodies the right way, “Actors like Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have great physiques and have never taken steroids. I too will never touch them. Milind Soman is an amazing runner. In the current lot, Vidyut Jammwal is fit. He has a fabulous body. Tiger Shroff is impressive.”