NBA will soon allow coaches, staff to have one guest in bubble

While NBA players have been allowed to have guests join them in the Bubble, coaches and staff have not been able to have anyone join them. But starting with the Conference Finals, the NBA will allow staff to bring guests to Orlando to be with them for the remainder of their time in the bubble.

“The NBA is allowing team staff to bring guests into the bubble starting with the conference finals, per memo shared with teams,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared on Twitter.

Last week, Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone put the NBA on blast for allowing players to have guests while coaches couldn’t, even noting that referees were allowed to have guests before coaches.

“I say, ‘Shame on you, NBA.’ This is crazy,” Malone said. “I miss my family, and I think I speak for me, for my coaches and probably all the coaches down here. Sixty days and not being granted the privilege of having my family come here, to me, is criminal in nature, and that shouldn’t be.”

Malone is reportedly not the only NBA coach who complained to the league about these policies, as Tim Bontemps said that Celtics coach Brad Stevens had similarly been “pushing” for the rules to change to allow guests. The NBA is, of course, concerned about the safety of everyone in the bubble but given how thorough they have been with testing up to this point, it seems like coaches should be able to be with their families as they finish out the season.