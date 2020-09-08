NBA Star Zach Randolph Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman After Calling Wife ‘H**’

http://www.ardentstudio.com/

Meanwhile, another footage shows the basketball legend giving the unknown lady a massage as the two of them enjoy picturesque scenes during their cruise.

Is Zach Randolph taking revenge on Faune Drake? After accusing his partner of cheating on him, the NBA legend is now the one who has been hit with affair rumors after photos of him getting cozy with a mystery woman surfaced on the Internet.

One of the photos saw Zach and the unknown lady locking lips as they enjoyed picturesque scenes during their cruise. The woman could be seen flaunting her curves in a skimpy brown dress as she leaned towards Zach who kept things casual in a white T-shirt and gray shorts. Meanwhile, another footage showed the basketball star giving the mystery woman’s foot a massage.

It arrives a few days after Zach tweeted, “I MARRIED A H**,” before deleting the post right away. He later followed it up by saying that his account had been hacked, though many people did not believe what he said because it was not the first time Zach dissed his wife on the micro-blogging site. Some pointed out one of his tweets back in May that read, “Really for the streets. Been blind and fooled.”

Zach and Faune have known each other since childhood, attending the same elementary, middle and high schools in addition to going to the same church. However, it was not until 2001 that the two decided to start dating.

Following years of dating, the pair finally upgraded their relationship status when Zach got down on one knee and proposed after his team beat Golden State Warriors in November 2013. In an interview, Faune recalled being presented with a 14-carat canary diamond ring, “All I could do was cry joyful, happy tears. It came as a total surprise. I just couldn’t believe he planned something like this. The first thought that crossed my mind was that I had to get in shape.”

The pair got married in the following years as they share five children together.