NBA pushes back draft, free agency?

After extended discussions between the NBA and the National Basketball Players’ Association, both sides have mutually decided to postpone several important offseason events, according to Shams Charania of Stadium (Twitter link).

The 2020 NBA draft (currently scheduled for Oct. 16), the start of free agency (scheduled for early Oct. 18), and the start of the 2020-21 season (scheduled for Dec. 1) have all been moved back to later dates, to be determined later.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer tweets that several team executives anticipate the rescheduled draft could transpire in mid-November, allowing more time after the NBA Finals conclude for a potential pre-draft combine for prospective players.

It has long been speculated that the Dec. 1 date for the start of the 2020-21 season start would be moved back. NBA commissioner Adam Silver suggested in an interview last month that he hoped to wait until fans could attend games in-person. The league is hopeful that fast-response COVID-19 tests may enable this to happen sooner rather than later.