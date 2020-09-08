NBA announces 2019-20 All-Defensive teams

The NBA has officially announced its All-Defensive teams for the 2019-20 season. Not surprisingly, Defensive Player of the Year (and possible repeat MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo was mentioned as the leading vote-getter with 195 total points. Players receive two points per First Team vote and one point per Second Team vote.

This is the Bucks forward’s second consecutive appearance on the All-NBA First Team. Antetokounmpo was listed on 98 of 100 ballots from the 100 broadcasters and writers who comprised this year’s voting panel. Ninety-seven of those ballots awarded him a First Team vote.