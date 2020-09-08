Nasdaq nears correction territory after falling almost 10% in three-day rout

Article content continued

For now, traders sought the safety of haven assets, pushing Treasury yields lower and strengthening the dollar. Gold declined.

The U.S. and China relationship is also back in focus after President Donald Trump said he plans to end America’s reliance on the country. Trump also threatened to punish any American companies that create jobs overseas, and to forbid those that do business in China from winning federal contracts.

“The path of least resistance for the market may well be to test the downside,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “Ultimately, if there is more selloff, I suspect real money investors will take the opportunity to buy the dip.”

In the U.K., the pound weakened and stocks slumped after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed he “won’t back down” over sticking points in Brexit trade talks with the EU.

Elsewhere in markets, the Turkish lira weakened to an all-time low against the dollar for a fourth session amid concern that monetary policy remains too loose to backstop the currency.

Equities rose in Asia, with shares in Australia and South Korea leading the advance.

Bloomberg.com