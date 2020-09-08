Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Best DFS, player prop bets for Chiefs-Texans Thursday Night Football

Monkey Knife Fight is an interesting website name with an even more interesting premise: Make DFS and player prop bets more accessible and understandable for the classic fantasy football player. Heading into Week 1’s Thursday night opener between the Chiefs and Texans, we’ve put together our favorite Monkey Knife Fight picks.

Some of the picks involve making determinations based on fantasy points — there are over/under choices, called “More or Less,” while the Rapidfire choices ask you to choose one player to outperform a specific number. Monkey Knife Fight also often gives you the choice of choosing a bigger goal on some of the props in the hopes of getting a bigger payout. You can choose your given buy-in for a prop based on your own personal bankroll, too.

If you’ve never used the site before, some browsing should help you understand more of how it works. Here are four of our Week 1 picks that could be worth playing.

Monkey Knife Fight Picks: More or less Mahomes, Watson passing yards

Patrick Mahomes: LESS than 339.5

Deshaun Watson: MORE than 285.5

Pick 2/2 correctly to 3x your buy-in.

The Texans only twice allowed more than 339 passing yards in 2019. No preseason should at least slightly limit the fluidity of the Chiefs’ offense, and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire should find enough rushing success to hold Mahomes below that number. On the other side, the Chiefs allowed more than 286 passing yards in each of last season’s first five weeks. Watson has multiple deep-ball weapons and could be playing catch-up enough to notch that number.

Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Rapidfire fantasy points for Watson, Hill, Edwards-Helaire

Patrick Mahomes vs. Deshaun Watson (+4.5): Watson

Travis Kelce vs. Tyreek Hill (+0.5): Hill

Will Fuller (+0.5) vs. Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Edwards-Helaire

Pick 2/3 correctly to 1.5x your buy-in (You can also play this trio trying to get 3/3 correct to 4x your buy-in).

We’re picking Watson here as the QB more likely to fall behind while having a less optimal running game. Hill makes sense as the upside pick compared to Kelce — Hill can win that matchup on either long catches or one long TD, while Kelce probably needs significant red-zone action to beat Hill. Edwards-Helaire’s volume (including in the passing game in this PPR site) should hold off Fuller.

Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Fantasy points challenge for Edwards-Helaire, Hill, Fuller

Selections: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyreek Hill, Will Fuller

Goal: 64.5 fantasy points (PPR scoring)

Reach 64.5 fantasy points to 3x buy-in.

If you’re feeling more risk-averse, you could also choose to reach 58.5 fantasy points for 2x your buy-in. We’re not allowed to pick the quarterbacks here, so the best way to approach it is to seek out big plays. Fuller and Hill could both get one long TD catch that puts you very close to the number already before the volume they’re sure to get, too. CEH should also get enough volume, including in the passing game, to get over the top.

Monkey Knife Fight Picks: Reception collection for Kelce, Johnson, Fuller

Selections: Travis Kelce, David Johnson, Will Fuller

Goal: 19.5 receptions

Reach 19.5 receptions to 2x buy-in.

This is our first usage of Kelce, and it’s probably safe to expect him to out-catch Hill. There’s some risk involved here, as we don’t know whether Houston’s passing-game usage will go through David or Duke Johnson, but we’ll go with the seemingly healthy starter for Week 1. And if Brandin Cooks (quad) is somewhat limited, Fuller should see a lot of targets.