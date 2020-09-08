Michelle Obama Says “You Can’t Tinder Your Way Into A Long-Term Relationship”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Updated 1 hour ago. Posted 2 hours ago

Just as she’s about to celebrate her 28th(!!!!!!) wedding anniversary with her hubby Barack, Michelle Obama decided to offer some dating advice on her most recent episode of the Michelle Obama Podcast — and THANK GOD, RIGHT??!?!!?


Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

Mostly, Michelle and Conan spent the time addressing how all relationships require real work — Michelle even likened choosing a spouse to “picking your basketball team.”

While they gave A LOT of great advice, there was one thing that made a lot of listeners scratch their heads — when Michelle said, “You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship.”


Scott Olson / Getty Images

Her direct quote was: “There’s no magic way to make that happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen. You can’t Tinder your way into a long-term relationship.

So when People Magazine tweeted out their article about her quote, uh…

Michelle Obama Gives Dating Advice: ‘You Can’t Tinder Your Way into a Long-Term Relationship’​ https://t.co/n4qSFp5eT7

…let’s just say a lot of people lit up the responses and begged to differ.

@people i met my mans on tinder and we just had our one year. Michelle ily but w all due respect but you got wifed up long before tinder existed

@people i met my mans on tinder and we just had our one year. Michelle ily but w all due respect but you got wifed up long before tinder existed

Me: found my boyfriend of 2.5+ years on Tinder. We bought a condo this summer and are currently looking at engagement rings sooooo idk what to tell you @MichelleObama but i think i did just fine off Tinder 😏🥰 https://t.co/DwGCmFOzSt

Me: found my boyfriend of 2.5+ years on Tinder. We bought a condo this summer and are currently looking at engagement rings sooooo idk what to tell you @MichelleObama but i think i did just fine off Tinder 😏🥰 https://t.co/DwGCmFOzSt

@people I beg to disagree @MichelleObama My husband and I are going on 4 years strong, after meeting on Tinder♥️

@people I beg to disagree @MichelleObama
My husband and I are going on 4 years strong, after meeting on Tinder♥️

Now, I’m sure Michelle meant it as more of a metaphor, implying that love takes a lot more than just a swipe, but I mean, why are people still hating on online dating in 2020?!?!?!


CBS / giphy.com

Love you though, Michelle!!!!!!!!

So what do you think? Can you actually “Tinder your way into a long-term relationship”? Let us know in the comments!!!

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR