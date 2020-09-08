Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe Do ‘Vote’ Dance on TikTok

WENN

The ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ hitmaker and her young daughter are raising awareness about the upcoming Presidential election with a TikTok dance video.

Mariah Carey took to TikTok with daughter Monroe to urge fans to vote in November’s (20) U.S. election.

The hitmaker and her nine-year-old daughter performed a choreographed routine to the star’s latest single, “Save the Day”, which features singer and rapper Lauryn Hill and appears on her new album “The Rarities”.

Mariah wore a T-shirt with the word ‘Vote’ repeated three times, while Monroe’s garment read ‘Your Vote Matters.’ Alongside the clip, which the “Obsessed” star also shared to her Instagram Stories, she penned, “Choreography by RoeRoe Diva,” along with the hashtag “#SaveTheDay.”

The singer has tapped her kids to share important messages via TikTok videos in the past, with the two and son Moroccan washing their hands to the tune of her 1995 hit “Fantasy” at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the clip, Mariah demonstrated how long you should be washing your hands for amid the health scare, as she and the twins sing along to O.D.B.‘s verse from the hit remix of the tune.

Mariah shares Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.