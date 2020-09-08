Maria Kolesnikova arrested at Belarus border

Kolesnikova was seized early Monday by a group of masked men and shoved into a dark van, a witness told local media. Ivan Kravtsov, a member of the opposition Coordinating Council and Anton Rodnenkov, its spokesman, were also seized Monday.

The head of the country’s State Border Committee, Anton Bychkovsky, told state news agency BelTA that Kolesnikova, Kravtsov and Rodnenkov approached the Belarusian border around 4 a.m. Tuesday in a BMW model car.

It is not clear who was driving, but in the past when opposition figures were evicted from the country they were driven by state security agents.

Bychkovsky said the three passed through customs control, but when Belarusian border guards tried to block the car, it sped up and Kolesnikova was thrown from the vehicle which disappeared into Ukraine with the other two.

But Ukraine told a different story. “It was not a voluntary trip,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Anton Gerashenko posted on Facebook. “It was a forced departure from their native country in order to compromise the Belarusian opposition. To make it look like the opposition leaders threw hundreds of thousands of protesters against Lukashenko’s regime and fled to cozy Ukraine,” he said.

“Maria Kolesnikova could not be taken out of the country because this brave woman took measures to prevent herself from crossing the border,” he added.

Reports on Belarus social media said Kolesnikova tore up the passport issued to her by Belarusian authorities to avoid being forced out of the country.

A statement from the Coordination Council Tuesday morning said they had no information on the whereabouts of the three.

“We can confirm the fact that earlier, Maria Kolesnikova did not intend to leave Belarus voluntarily,” the statement said. Council member Maxim Znak also said that Kolesnikova had insisted she would not leave the country under any circumstances.

In recent days many members of the Coordination Council and the opposition have been arrested and jailed or ordered to leave. Several have described being driven to the border by internal security, given a passport and warned if they stayed they would face long jail sentences.

The official election result gave Lukashenko 80.1 percent of the vote compared to just 10.2 percent for opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. It has been rejected by the United States and European Union.

Kolesnikova was one of the three women who became the faces of the Belarus opposition campaign after their husbands or associates were jailed or barred from standing in recent presidential elections.

She is the last of the three to remain in Belarus. With other opposition leaders jailed or out of the country, Kolesnikova had been an important rallying point for opposition marches, and for its attempt to open a dialogue about a transition of power.

Opposition presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya was escorted to the Lithuanian border last month after she tried to contest the validity of the elections. She has never explained in detail what happened at the Central Election Commission when she tried to lodge her protest — before leaving the country for Lithuania.

The third face of the opposition, Veronika Tsepkalo, fled Belarus for Poland a few days after the election after receiving threats she would be arrested. Her husband, former ambassador to the United States and businessman Valery Tsepkalo, had fled before the election, taking the couple’s two children.

Since the election, Lukashenko’s security forces have arrested thousands of people, including more than 630 at a peaceful protest on Sunday of more than 100,000. Dozens of journalists and bloggers have been arrested, while correspondents working for foreign news agencies have been stripped of accreditation by authorities.

In earlier protests, police unleashed rubber bullets, flash grenades and violent beatings, with hundreds of people reporting torture and ill treatment in crowded police prisons.