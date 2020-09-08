Man dies after shark attack off Greenmount Beach in Coolangatta

The man, aged in his 60s, is believed to have been bitten on the leg.

It is unclear if he was swimming or surfing at the of the attack.

He was carried out of the surf but later died as a result of his injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and paramedics rapidly worked to evacuate the beach.

Beaches both north and south of Greenmount Beach were immediately closed after the attack.

Beaches further afield on the Gold Coast are expected to stay closed tomorrow.

The police helicopter was deployed, searching for any sign of the shark.