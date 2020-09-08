Man dies after canoe capsizes in Wellesley pond

A man died after his canoe overturned in a Wellesley pond Monday afternoon, police said.

Divers from the Wellesley, Natick, and Cambridge fire departments found the man unconscious in Longfellow Pond around 5:20 p.m., Wellesley police Lieutenant Marie Cleary said in a statement. People at the pond reported that a man and woman fell in the water after their canoe capsized around 4:01 p.m.

“An additional caller reported that a male victim had possibly gone under the water. The female was able to get to the shore near Standish Circle,” the statement said. “The male victim was located by divers approximately 10 yards off shore.” The man was pronounced dead at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, police said.