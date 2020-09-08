Lupita Nyongo Speaks On The Passing Of Her Friend & Co-Star Chadwick Boseman: “His Power Lives On & Will Reverberate For Generations To Come”

News of Chadwick Boseman‘s untimely passing hit his loved ones and fans quite hard. One week later, Lupita Nyongo has some words about the death of her friend and amazing co-star.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lupita speaks on everything from Chadwick’s demeanor, to his energy, his impact, and his legacy. And while Lupita notes that she wrote from a place of homelessness, she eloquently honors her dear friend.

“The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy that seem like they existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here!… that seem ageless…Chadwick was one of those people.”

Lupita and Chadwick worked very closely on the set of “Black Panther” and Lupita says he truly did exuded excellence and greatness through every scene. Despite being sick and none of his cast mates knowing about it, Chadwick brought nothing but the best to his work.

“He showed up every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on,” she said. “He was absorbent. Agile. He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze and a strong embrace to share.”

She continued saying:

“We are all charged by his work as a result, by his presence in our lives. His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come. He used is life force to tell meaningful stories. And now we tell his…”

Please continue to keep Chadwick’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, Roomies.

