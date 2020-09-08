Lupita Nyong’o Honors Chadwick Boseman With Heart-Wrenching Tribute: “It Doesn’t Make Sense”

Lupita noted that she “never heard him complain” during their time together despite his private battle with cancer. “I think he understood the power of words and chose to manifest power through his word. He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break,” she said. “And he used it to tell some regrettably lame dad jokes. He practiced not going against himself. He seemed to really love himself; he expressed who he really was, even when it meant he didn’t smile when you thought he should. He accepted himself. And perhaps that’s why he was capable of loving so many, so deeply.”

“And he used his body in every way he could,” Lupita shared. “He did his own stunts, drummed at his own parties, danced many a night away, mastered martial arts… the list goes on. He loved, honored and respected that body, doing more with it than most. In so doing, he took the risk to be alive, fully alive. So it seems that it was life that gave up on Chadwick long before Chadwick gave up on life…”

Lupita wrote that when she was around Chadwick she “wanted to be better, less petty, more purposeful.” She added, “He was fueled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately, and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something. He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people. He activated our pride by pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home.”