Louisiana Tech-Baylor game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Saturday’s opener between Louisiana Tech and Baylor has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests.

The two schools were set to begin their seasons in a game at Waco, but 38 Bulldogs players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Louisiana Tech believes complications related to Hurricane Laura resulted in the positive tests. Hurricane Laura was a Category 4 hurricane that swept through Louisiana and other areas toward the end of August. It hit Reston, La., the home of Louisiana Tech, pretty hard, knocking out power for several days.

Players were unable to practice social distancing with the power out and ended up with a spike in positive tests. Thamel says Louisiana Tech had only one positive test over three weeks before that.