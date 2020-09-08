‘Lost’ puddle clip not as it seems

Fake news, deep fakes and misinformation.

Designed to sow chaos and confusion, expect to see more of all three on social media as the US election draws closer.

A misleading video which intends to show Donald Trump walking dazed and confused on White House grounds is the most recent example.

A selectively edited video of the US President has used footage from 2019 to present Donald Trump as ‘lost and disoriented’. (C-SPAN)

In the misleading video, the edit showed Mr Trump pointing at a puddle but did not reveal why. (C-SPAN)

In the 12-second video now circulating on social media Mr Trump leaves reporters and seems to meander aimlessly on the lawn, before stopping to point at a puddle.

The tweet promoting the video questions Mr Trump’s mental sharpness and labels him “lost and disoriented”.

But the actual footage comes from 2019 and is mundane.

Cue up the full video and Mr Trump can be seen talking with reporters.

Yes, he does amble across the south lawn as he prepares to board the presidential helicopter, Marine One.

Mr Trump does stop and pause at a puddle, contemplating it, before pointing at the water.

But when the tape runs on, everything becomes clear.

Mr Trump is warning his wife Melania not to walk through the puddle, as she emerges into camera shot.

Twitter has flagged the misleading clip, which was viewed 2 million times, on the grounds it was edited out of context.

As the original footage plays on, Melania Trump enters the camera shot where Mr Trump is warning her not to step in the puddle. (C-SPAN)

Donald and Melania Trump then walk together to board Marine One. (C-SPAN)

Stills of Mr Trump seemingly pointing at the random puddle have also inspired numerous memes.

Opportunists have also used the sinking of several boats in a Trump supporter parade in Texas this month to create mischief.

After the sinkings, a photograph of a sunken boat with a Trump 2020 flag hoisted off a pole began to circulate on social media.

But the real photo of the boat, carrying no Trump flag, was actually snapped in June 2020, according to online myth-busting specialists Snopes .

Several boats taking part in a Trump support parade on Lake Travis in Texas sunk on September 5. This photograph, with a fake Trump 2020 flag, began to circulate after. (Supplied)

Dusty Klifman, an underwater photographer, took the original photo near Traverse City, Michigan.