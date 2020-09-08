LIVE | Former Eskom chair says not responding to Guptas’ needs would be ‘disrespectful to ubaba’

Why did they raise this matter with you, not the CEO, who is the face of the company. Why you, Seleka asks Tsotsi.

Tsotsi says that the Gupta appeared to have no respect for processes.

He goes on to say that there was a in 2014 where Tony Gupta sought his assistance in getting someone appointed as Eskom’s chief procurement officer.

He can’t recall the person’s name and but the person at the worked for MTN.

“I said I don’t know anything about that, I don’t work in operations and ordinarily there would be an advertisement for the job.”

“He wanted me to pull the strings for him.”

Tsotsi further states that the position was not advertised, but an appointment was eventually made.