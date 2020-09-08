Lily Allen and David Harbour Obtain Marriage License in Vegas

WENN

The ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ singer is getting close to walking down the aisle for the second time as she has obtained marriage license with her fiance in the Sin City.

Lily Allen and David Harbour‘s romance is getting really serious – the couple has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

According to public records, obtained by TMZ, the pop star and the “Stranger Things” actor now have 12 months to use the documents and become husband and wife.

Lily confirmed engagement rumours earlier this summer when she flashed a new gem on her ring finger.

This will be her second marriage while Harbour was previously engaged to actress Maria Thayer.