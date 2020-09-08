Lewis Hamilton launches own racing team in Extreme E competition

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton says he’s entering a team in the Extreme E competition, a new electric off-road racing series that aims to shed light on environmental issues.

Hamilton’s X44 team — named after his car number at Mercedes, will be his first foray into motorsport team ownership but he will not drive or be involved in the day-to-day operations.

The competition will see drivers race electric vehicles in five remote locations — arctic, desert, rainforest, glacier, and coastal — that are already damaged or at risk from climate change.

Spectators won’t be allowed to attend while the command centre for the championship series will be a ship, modified to minimise emissions.

“Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus,” said Hamilton. “Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means so much to me that I can use my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact.

“Not only will we visit remote locations facing the front line of the climate crisis, we will also work closely with these locations and leading climate experts to share our knowledge and leave behind a positive legacy in each location which goes far beyond the race track.”

Extreme E is scheduled to begin in January 2021. Electric SUVs will race in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Greenland and Brazil, with each race being held across two days.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO at Extreme E, said he was delighted that Hamilton was on board.

“Lewis is hugely passionate about motorsport, but also shares our belief that we can use sport to highlight subjects which are vital to the world, such as climate change and equality,” he added.