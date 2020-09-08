Leaked Audio Reveals A Conversation Between Cyn Santana & Joe Budden & She Alleges He “Chased” & “Dragged” Her

Joe Budden has been a single man for some time now, but his relationship woes have been coming to haunt him recently. Joe’s ex-fianceé Tahiry Jose recently revealed some details about their relationship, including allegations of abuse.

Joe is once again at the center of abuse allegations, as leaked audio reveals a conversation between him and the mother of his child, Can Santana. During the conversation, Cyn reminds Joe of a previous instance in which he allegedly “chased and dragged” her.

Cyn doesn’t include anymore details about the alleged incident and tries to steer the conversation in the direction of their child, but Joe proceeds to deny that anything like that ever happened. Cyn then proceeds to insinuate that Joe was intoxicated during the situation, which he denies as well.

Neither Cyn or Joe have commented on the situation at this time.

As we previously reported, Tahiry opened up about her abusive relationship with Joe Budden, and alleges she sustained injuries such as a broken nose, fractured rib, and more.

“I’ve had to endure this bully for the last 10 years. I even befriended the bully,” she said. “I didn’t know what else to do. I think the way I was dealing with being in a relationship with Joe was just tucking it, hiding it cause I can’t stop.”

Again, Joe came out to deny the allegations against Tahiry, and alleges that she was the one who was abusive toward him.

Joe previously admitted to putting his hands on Tahiry in the past, after finding out that she had cheated on him.

What are your thoughts, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

