Laxxmi Bomb and Coolie No 1 to clash this Diwali

Diwali has always seen clashes at the box-office. While this year the clash won’t be as intense as earlier years as filmmakers are releasing their movies on digital platforms and hence there is no scope for the revenue-race. However Hindi cinema is going to witness the clash of two big releases this Diwali.

According to an online portal, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 and Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb both will hit the digital platform during Diwali. While Akshay had already announced his direct-to-digital release for his next film, makers of Coolie No 1, Jackky Bhagnani decided recently to go digital as theatres still remain shut.

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxxmi Bomb was originally going to release on Eid and is the remake of a South film which has lots of humour and equal amount of spooks. But due to the pandemic the film has now gone for the digital release. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 was set to release on May 1st but this film too couldn’t have its theatrical release for the same reason. Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 will stream on Amazon Prime and Laxxmi Bomb will go live on Hotstar. This is Varun and Sara’s first film to go direct for digital release and even a first for Akshay Kumar. Now let’s wait and watch this Diwali which film cracks it on the digital platform.