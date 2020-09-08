Lauren Alaina Explains Why She Is Thankful Ex-Boyfriend Broke Her Heart

When appearing on ‘Good Morning America’, the ‘American Idol’ alum shares that her new album ‘Getting Over Him’ is about loving herself when someone else does not.

Singer Lauren Alaina has thanked her ex for breaking her heart, because it helped her come up with an album of great music.

Comedian John Crist and the country star broke up at the end of 2019 after he was hit with sexual misconduct allegations from a string of women, and at the time, Alaina admits she was rocked to her core.

But she picked up the pieces as she recorded new music for the album “Getting Over Him”, and now credits Crist for inspiring some of her best work.

“The last break-up was really bad and ripped me all the way down to the core of myself, and I feel like writing this music helped me heal and learn a lot about myself,” she tells “Good Morning America“.

“My last album was about learning to love myself and now this new music is about loving myself when someone else doesn’t. I’m thankful he broke my heart – I got some great music out of it. Boy bye!”