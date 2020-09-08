Lamar Odom’s Daughter Destiny Supports Him and Sabrina Parr at Engagement Party

Instagram

Although it was previously rumored that the fitness guru was at odds with the basketball player’s daughter Destiny Odom, the trio apparently shows a united front at the bash.

–

Lamar Odom and his fiancee Sabrina Parr enjoyed their engagement party on Labor Day weekend in Cleveland, Sabrina’s home state, prior to their planned wedding on November 11. Although it was previously rumored that Sabrina was at odds with Lamar’s daughter Destiny Odom, the trio showed a united front at the bash.

Sharing some pictures of himself, Sabrina and Destiny twinning in white outfits on Instagram on Monday, September 7, Lamar wrote in the caption, “I had a great time at my engagement party with the special ladies in my life @getuptoparr @destinyodomm.” He also gave a shout-out to his daughter, saying, “It was so important to me for my family and friends, especially my daughter to be there with me this time around.”

The Los Angeles Lakers player also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the bash. “Special thanks to everyone that made our day so perfect,” he concluded.

<br />

Sabrina also shared a couple of other pictures from the party on her own page. “This weekend was absolutely PERFECT! @lamarodom and I enjoyed an extremely beautiful and intimate engagement party, while we were surrounded by our closest friends and family!” she gushed in the caption. “I’m looking forward to sharing more of our special moments with all of you! Stay tuned….”

<br />

Prior to this, Sabrina and Destiny were said to be involved in an argument that forced Lamar to step in. The fight allegedly stemmed from Sabrina overhearing Destiny complaining about people coming in and out of the house, and smoking a lot of weed with Sabrina’s 5-year-old son around.

Addressing the reports to TheNeighborhoodTalk, the fitness guru later said, “What they haven’t told you is that I have spent time with them, kicked it with his daughter, had the kids flown out to L.A. to surprise their dad and helped orchestrate one on one time for him and the kids.”

Sabrina went on to share that the Odoms have always been careful when it comes to accepting newcomers. “That entire family is hurt by things that happened way before I came around and it’s hard for them to accept anyone when he hasn’t been the best dad to them,” she claimed. “I was a daughter of a missing dad so I totally understand which is why I give them room for their process.”