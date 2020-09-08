Kubbra Sait reacts to Kangana Ranaut receiving Y+ security

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for quite a while now. The actress has made some pretty bold statements regarding the film indutry and also the politics in the state of Maharashtra.

Kanagana Ranaut entered into a war of words with Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). After her comment, Sanjay Raut asked her not to come to Mumbai if she felt so unsafe in the city. Kangana then hit back saying she’d come to Mumbai and no one could stop her from doing so. Yesterday, news broke out that the actress would be provided with Y+ security by the central government, after her arrival in the city .

Kubbra Sait reacted to the centre’s move and asked on social media, “Just checking, Is It Going Out My Taxes?”. Take a look at her tweet below.

Just checking, is it going out my taxes? https://t.co/z6xYxXPqEv

— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) September 7, 2020

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh too expressed his displeasure by saying, “It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given ‘Y’ level security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all parties should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra.”