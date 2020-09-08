Kris Jenner Trolled Over ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Ending

Instagram

Kris Jenner found her name trending on social media on Tuesday, September 8 after it was announced that her long-running reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, would come to an end. However, instead of showing sympathy towards the matriarch, many online users decided to use this opportunity to troll her into oblivion.

For instance, some people joked that Kris is now struggling to find a new job after the E! show comes to an end. “kris jenner taking a buzzfeed quiz to find her new career,” one person said, as another wrote, “Kris Jenner on her way to find some new kids to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians w her.” Someone else commented, “Kris Jenner planning to kill one daughter to keep the drama alive so the show goes on for 10 more years.”

Meanwhile, some others jokingly predicted that Kris would be joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as another person chimed in, “Kris Jenner trying to find out a way to keep the family relevant since KUWTK is ending.” There was also an individual who said, “now that kuwtk is ending, kris jenner will finally have the time to create the vaccine for corona.” In the meantime, “kris jenner going to mcdonalds to get jobs for the kardashians.”

Kim Kardashian announced the end of “KUWTK” on Tuesday through a statement. “To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she said, thanking those who kept supporting them and “the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

Following the announcement, Khloe Kardashian has also taken to her social media account to share her feelings over the show ending. “I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” she said. “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. Change is hard but also needed at times. I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”