Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant Again After Seeing This Picture

Rumors of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson resurface after she posts a photo of her sporting a flowy dress.

Khloe Kardashian has been hit with yet another pregnancy speculation after she posted a new photo during the Labor Day weekend. Marking the holiday, the Good American founder shared on Instagram on Monday, September 7 a picture of her posing on the beach with the backdrop of sunset.

The 36-year-old reality TV star sported a floaty black dress with a thigh-high slit while her hair was styled in cornrow braids. “Happy Labor Day,” she simply captioned the snap, which showed her flashing a smile to the camera.

After seeing the picture, many of her fans and followers were convinced that they saw a baby bump. “She’s pregnant again,” one person speculated. Another remarked, “I see baby bump.” Some other similar comments read, “Prego” and “She’s pregnant with Tristans kid,” while a curious fan asked, “Is she pregnant???”

Khloe has not responded to the latest pregnancy rumors, but E! News has debunked the reports. According to the site, multiple sources confirm that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is not expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson.

One of the so-called insider, however, notes that the “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian” host and the 29-year-old basketball player “are both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together.”

Khloe, who has been rumored to be reconciling with her baby daddy Tristan since they’re self-quarantining together in her home, was previously left fuming over “the sick and hurtful things” people said about her amid the pregnancy rumors. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote on Twitter back in May.

She also denied reports of her romantic reconciliation with Tristan in August, as a rep for Khloe told Daily Mail that it’s “not true” that the model and the athlete had got back together, noting that they were simply enjoying co-parenting their daughter.

However, later in the same month, Scott Disick seemed to confirm Khloe and Tristan’s rekindled romance as he commented on a sultry bikini shot of the former “The X Factor” host, saying that the Canadian basketballer is “a lucky man.”