Keyshia Cole Shares Her Type Days After Finalizing Divorce

Instagram

Fans troll the ‘I Should Have Cheated’ singer shortly after they see her Twitter posts as one fan writes in an Instagram comment, ‘Girl chill, you just got divorced.’

–

Keyshia Cole seemingly isn’t planning to stay single for a long time. Just days after her divorce from Daniel Gibson became final, the “I Should Have Cheated” singer has taken to Twitter to apparently make public of what she looks for in a man.

“I love chocolate summN I’ve noticed,” Keyshia wrote on the blue bird app on Monday, September 7. She also shared that physical appearance is not the only thing matters as she added in a separate post, “I also love a kind man. I’ve noticed.”

<br />

Fans trolled her shortly after they saw the tweets. “Girl chill, you just got divorced,” one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. “Somebody go buy this lady a diary,” another one suggested.

Some others brought up Keyshia’s alleged ex-boyfriend Niko Khale. “Was Niko not kind and chocolate?” wondered one user. “She still w niko I kinda like them together n they have such a beautiful baby,” another person claimed.

Back in July, Keyshia and Niko, who began dating in 2018, reportedly split as they have been unfollowing each other on social media. While it’s unclear what led to the couple’s supposed split, an insider spilled that it’s Niko who made the call to end their relationship and “dumped” Keyshia after more than one year together.

Meanwhile, Keyshia and Daniel’s divorce was finalized earlier this month. She quickly took to Instagram to share her feelings, writing,”I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads #PARTY IN #MALIBU.”

<br />

Keyshia filed for divorce back in September 2017, citing irreconcilable differences for the split. She listed the date of separation as October 31, 2014.