Keith Duffy Applauds Dublin Council for Proposing to Rename Park after Stephen Gately

Councilors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn will introduce the idea to rename the Royal Canal Linear Park after the tragic Boyzone singer during a Central Area Committee meeting.

Irish pop star Keith Duffy is praying a new proposal to name a Dublin park after his late Boyzone bandmate Stephen Gately is approved by local lawmakers.

Councillors Christy Burke and Anthony Flynn will introduce the idea to rename the Royal Canal Linear Park after the tragic singer, who was raised in the neighbourhood, during a Central Area Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 8, and the plan has the full support of Gately’s mum.

“Stephen’s mother Margaret has given her blessing for the park to be renamed after her son,” Burke told the Irish Examiner. “She said she would love if that happened and would be so proud if that was to happen.”

She added, “I’ve absolutely no doubt that my fellow councillors will back the name change as Stephen had a huge influence on the area and indeed will always be remembered.”

Duffy shared a link to the news article on Twitter on Monday and expressed his backing for the proposal.

“I pray to God this happens. It would be just amazing to keep Stephens memory alive forever (sic),” he tweeted. “Well done Dublin Council.”

Royal Canal Linear Park opened in 2010.

Gately died from an undetected heart condition at his home in Majorca, Spain in October, 2009, aged 33.