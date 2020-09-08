Katy Perry Plots ‘Juicy’ Movie to Document Motherhood

Instagram

The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ singer is working on a new documentary that is expected to give an intimate look into her life and journey as a first-time mother.

Katy Perry will give fans a behind-the-scenes look into how she juggles life as one of the worlds biggest pop stars and as a new mum in a “juicy” docu-film.

The “Smile” hitmaker is set to let fans in on the highs and lows of the past few years in the tell-all film, according to Britain’s Daily Star newspaper, which she’s been working on since the release of her album “Witness” in 2017.

“At first there was a thought about putting something out, but as time goes on the story gets juicier,” she said. “I say that because I think that Witness time of my life is just one chapter in a very large book that is yet to be finished.”

“We’re only really five chapters in and it’s maybe eight chapters, nine chapters, 10 chapters and I have incredible footage – I’m always documenting stuff.”

According to the star, she was inspired to compile the footage after watching Taylor Swift‘s Netflix film “Miss Americana“, gushing she was “really impressed” by the project.

Katy released her last documentary, “Katy Perry: Part of Me“, in 2012, with the film documenting her California Dreams Tour, along with ongoing marital struggles with then-husband Russell Brand. The new project, she teased, will tell the “bigger story.”

Further information surrounding the movie has yet to be confirmed.